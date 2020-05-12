NCDC Confirms 242 New COVID-19 Cases

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1259978042425868296?s=20

As part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government says it will consider the Madagascar herbal remedy. In April 2020, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina had launched COVID-Organics, a herbal medicine believed to cure the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, said the government is making arrangements to pick up a consignment of COVID-Organics, which would be subject to validation process before its use in Nigeria.

“Madagascar has made allocations to various countries, and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals,” he said.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this.”

