NCDC Confirms 239 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

The health agency revealed this in a late-night tweet.

The country now has a total of 54,247 confirmed cases, with 42,010 persons discharged and 1,023 deaths.

Plateau reported the highest number of cases with 116 while the Federal Capital Territory ranked second with 33 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Lagos-19, Ekiti-12, Kaduna-11, Ogun-11, Ebonyi-8, Benue-7, Abia-5, Delta-5, Ondo-4, Edo-3, Imo-2, Osun-2, and Bauchi-1.

Source: VON