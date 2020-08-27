NCDC Confirms 221 New Cases of COVID-19

NCDC Confirms 221 New Cases of COVID-19

By
- August 27, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 221 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are now 53,021 confirmed cases, 40,281 discharged patients and 1,010 deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the country.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Nigeria’s Protein Deficiency Challenge: Soybeans To The Rescue

Nigeria has a protracted history of soybean (Glycine