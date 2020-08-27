NCDC Confirms 221 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 221 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
There are now 53,021 confirmed cases, 40,281 discharged patients and 1,010 deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the country.
221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Plateau-60
FCT-33
Kaduna-26
Rivers-18
Lagos-17
Enugu-9
Kwara-9
Ondo-9
Nasarawa-6
Gombe-5
Anambra-5
Delta-4
Abia-4
Imo-3
Edo-2
Ogun-2
Oyo-2
Osun-2
Bauchi-1
Kano-1
53,021 confirmed
40,281 discharged
1,010 deaths pic.twitter.com/IkkSXjy6GL
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 26, 2020
Source: VON
Facebook Comments