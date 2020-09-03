NCDC Confirms 216 New Cases of COVID-19

Two hundred and sixteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the nation’s health agency disclosed that the new infections were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Plateau has the highest number – 59, followed by Rivers, Abia, and Lagos which have 27, 22, and 20 more infections respectively.

Others are Oyo – 18, Enugu – 17, Kaduna – 11, FCT – 11, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – four, Osun – four, Ekiti – four, Delta – three, Edo – three, Akwa Ibom – two, and Bauchi – one.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 54,463.

Similarly, those who have lost the battle to COVID-19 in Nigeria increased by four, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,027.

On the positive note, the number of recoveries increased to 42,439 after 429 more patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

As of 11:11pm on September 2, Nigeria has a total of 10,997, according to the NCDC.

This represents 20.19 per cent of the total confirmed cases with 77.92 per cent recoveries and 1.88 per cent deaths recorded.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,177 2,744 15,231 202 FCT 5,213 3,590 1,563 60 Oyo 3,136 1,145 1,954 37 Plateau 2,708 1,119 1,559 30 Edo 2,590 144 2,346 100 Rivers 2,168 108 2,003 57 Kaduna 2,163 108 2,043 12 Delta 1,752 109 1,595 48 Kano 1,727 92 1,581 54 Ogun 1,669 108 1,535 26 Ondo 1,543 131 1,380 32 Enugu 1,179 70 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,005 37 941 27 Kwara 966 157 784 25 Abia 798 78 712 8 Katsina 796 315 457 24 Osun 788 30 741 17 Borno 741 34 671 36 Gombe 723 64 636 23 Bauchi 669 22 633 14 Imo 529 313 205 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 434 124 298 12 Bayelsa 391 12 358 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 280 34 238 8 Ekiti 278 54 219 5 Niger 243 15 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 216 30 168 18 Sokoto 159 1 142 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 1 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

