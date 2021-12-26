NCDC Confirms 21 Covid-related Deaths, 1,305 Fresh Infections

December 26, 2021 160

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 1,305 fresh cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC’s update for December 25, it stated that the cases were recorded across 14 states.

Lagos state which has the highest number of cases accounted for the highest number of new infections on Christmas day with 705 new positive samples, followed by Oyo with 234 and Ondo with 88.

Other affected states that reported new infections are Kaduna (79), Rivers (78), Ogun (30), Anambra (25), Kano (24), Enugu (12), Ekiti (11), Jigawa (6), Osun (6), Plateau (6) and Zamfara (1).

The NCDC stated that report consist of a backlog of 103 cases from Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Jigawa and Zamfara states.

Also, the agency reported 21 deaths arising from COVID-19 complications on Saturday, taking the fatality toll across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) to 3,014.

The death toll recorded on Saturday contains a backlog of fatalities from Kaduna (4) and Imo (16).

It further disclosed that 120 new recoveries were recorded on Saturday, stating that the figure had a backlog of discharged patients from Enugu (16) and Kaduna (10).

With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 212,357, while 236,014 coronavirus infections have been confirmed since the index case on February 27, 2020.