NCDC Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Infections, Records 2 New Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 210.

This was revealed by the agency in a tweet on Friday night.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/YzXdfxXPTe — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020

A breakdown of the 20 new cases of the coronavirus disease shows that Lagos has 11 cases, 3 were discovered in Federal Capital Territory, 3 were discovered in Edo State, 2 in OsunState and 1 in Ondo State.

Meanwhile, 2 new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo States.

