NCDC Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Infections, Records 2 New Deaths

- April 3, 2020
New COVID-19 Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 210.

This was revealed by the agency in a tweet on Friday night.

A breakdown of the 20 new cases of the coronavirus disease shows that Lagos has 11 cases, 3 were discovered in Federal Capital Territory, 3 were discovered in Edo State, 2 in OsunState and 1 in Ondo State.

Meanwhile, 2 new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo States.

Details Later …

Source: Nairametrics

