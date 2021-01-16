fbpx
NCDC Confirms 1,867 New Cases Of COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

NCDC Confirms 1,867 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 16, 2021028
NCDC Confirms 1,867 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that 1,867 new cases of coronavirus were on Friday recorded in the country.

A total of 1,867 new cases were confirmed in 23 states and the federal capital territory, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 15, 2021.

The new figure is the country’s highest number of new positive samples confirmed within a 24-hour period.

However, 705 new recoveries were recorded, while eight persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday — the new recoveries included 277 patients from Lagos, 150 in Kaduna, and 78 in Plateau.

READ ALSO: Govt Denies COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Formula For States

Out of a total of 107,345 cases now confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, 1,413 deaths and 84,535 recoveries have been recorded.

About Author

NCDC Confirms 1,867 New Cases Of COVID-19
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 20, 2013026

Apple Set To Release Two iPhone Versions

American mobile phone giant, Apple has asked its Taiwan-based supplier to begin shipping two new versions of the iPhone next month, including a lower-cost model, the Wall Street Journal reported Monda
Read More
May 2, 2014027

Customs Zone C Confiscates Contraband Worth N279.2m

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’, Owerri, Imo State has announced the confiscation of contraband worth N279. 2 million in the first quarter of the year. The zone a
Read More
June 11, 2013025

CAC Takes Measures to Address Malpractices

The Corporate Affairs Commission has taken strict measures to address issues fake addresses and other malpractices at the point of registration that pose a serious setback for proper data base. The Re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon