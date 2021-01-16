NCDC Confirms 1,867 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 16, 2021 28

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that 1,867 new cases of coronavirus were on Friday recorded in the country.

A total of 1,867 new cases were confirmed in 23 states and the federal capital territory, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 15, 2021.

The new figure is the country’s highest number of new positive samples confirmed within a 24-hour period.

However, 705 new recoveries were recorded, while eight persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday — the new recoveries included 277 patients from Lagos, 150 in Kaduna, and 78 in Plateau.

Out of a total of 107,345 cases now confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, 1,413 deaths and 84,535 recoveries have been recorded.