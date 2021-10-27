NCDC Confirms 159 Fresh Infections In 13 States, FCT

October 27, 2021 107

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated it confirmed 159 fresh COVID infections. This was contained in the agency’s update on Tuesday, in which it stated that the fresh cases were recorded in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The update shows that the FCT and Lagos recorded the highest number of infections with 28 cases each, followed by Nasarawa with 25 cases and Plateau with 24 cases.

The affected states with new infections are; Kwara (22), Delta (8), Kano (8), Rivers (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (2) Kaduna (1), Sokoto (1), and Taraba (1).

The agency said the report includes eight confirmed cases reported from Delta for October 25 to 26 and 25 cases reported from Nasarawa for October 24.

Also, the NCDC reported that 129 patients were discharged on Tuesday following their recovery from the infection

There were no deaths recorded on Tuesday, as the total death toll remains 2,884.

Nigeria has so far confirmed a total of 211,330 cases and 202,803 recoveries.