fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Confirms 159 Fresh Infections In 13 States, FCT

October 27, 20210107
NCDC Confirms 159 Fresh Infections In 13 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated it confirmed 159 fresh COVID infections. This was contained in the agency’s update on Tuesday, in which it stated that the fresh cases were recorded in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The update shows that the FCT and Lagos recorded the highest number of infections with 28 cases each, followed by Nasarawa with 25 cases and Plateau with 24 cases.

The affected states with new infections are; Kwara (22), Delta (8), Kano (8), Rivers (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (2) Kaduna (1), Sokoto (1), and Taraba (1).

READ ALSO: Nigeria Health Ministry Under Fire Over $200m Loan For Mosquito Nets

The agency said the report includes eight confirmed cases reported from Delta for October 25 to 26 and 25 cases reported from Nasarawa for October 24.

Also, the NCDC reported that 129 patients were discharged on Tuesday following their recovery from the infection

There were no deaths recorded on Tuesday, as the total death toll remains 2,884.

Nigeria has so far confirmed a total of 211,330 cases and 202,803 recoveries.

About Author

NCDC Confirms 159 Fresh Infections In 13 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19: Nigerian Universities Are Not Ready For Resumption - ASUU COVID-19 NewsEDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWS
January 12, 20210580

COVID-19: Nigerian Universities Are Not Ready For Resumption – ASUU

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday demanded that Nigerian universities are not ready to re-open in the middle of a second wave of th
Read More
Lai Mohammed Defends Malami's Position On Emergency Rule in Anambra COVID-19 News
August 11, 20210563

Lai: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases At NYSC Camps Misrepresented

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that the number of reported COVID-19 cases at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orie
Read More
Edo Receives Second Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccines COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCAREPHARMACEUTICALS
March 26, 20210877

Lagos COVID-19 Vaccination Centres: See All Updated Centres In Your Local Government Area

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State government has listed 88 accredited healthcare facilities across the state where residents can take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. These
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.