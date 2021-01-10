fbpx
NCDC Confirms 1,585 New COVID-19 Cases

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

NCDC Confirms 1,585 New COVID-19 Cases

January 10, 2021011
NCDC Confirms 1,585 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 continues to worsen as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,585 COVID-19 new cases Saturday.

It is the fourth consecutive day the country’s COVID-19 figure has remained at the 1,500 range, a figure unprecedented, not even at the early stages of the discovery of the virus in the country.

The new figure was recorded across 25 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in the update for January 9.

The latest figure raises the count recorded in the update for January 9. the last seven days to over 9,500 infections.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis To Receive Vaccine Next Week

Lagos State the most hit state recorded 573 fresh cases, the FCT had 182, while Plateau State had 162 cases.

The NCDC also reported that 865 patients were discharged on Saturday — the figure includes 419 patients in Lagos, 123 in Gombe, and 117 in Plateau.

Eight persons were confirmed dead on Saturday, arising from complications related to the virus. There have been 61 deaths so far in January 2021.

The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed concerns over the low level of testing nationwide. The country’s over 200 million population has less than five percent tested for COVID-19.

A total of 99,063 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the country, out of which 1,350 deaths and 79,417 recoveries have been recorded.

The number of active cases currently stands at 18,296.

About Author

NCDC Confirms 1,585 New COVID-19 Cases
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Fashola COVERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
May 9, 2016040

N1.7tn Needed To Complete Road Projects – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, revealed that the Federal Government will need as much as N1.7 trillion to complete about 206 road projects it awarded in the past. Spe
Read More
funds COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 1, 2017076

Nigerian States Record N149.5billion IGR in Q3 2017

A total of N149.45 billion was generated in the third quarter of 2017 from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by states in Nigeria, recently released data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) ha
Read More
Stock Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 9, 2017042

NSE Index Scoops 0.15% on Renewed Bear Momentum

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, January 6, bounced back as market value soared by 0.15 percent, overturning the previous negative runs. The’ All Share Index scooped 39.3 p
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon