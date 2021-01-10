NCDC Confirms 1,585 New COVID-19 Cases

January 10, 2021 11

Nigeria’s COVID-19 continues to worsen as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,585 COVID-19 new cases Saturday.

It is the fourth consecutive day the country’s COVID-19 figure has remained at the 1,500 range, a figure unprecedented, not even at the early stages of the discovery of the virus in the country.

The new figure was recorded across 25 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in the update for January 9.

The latest figure raises the count recorded in the update for January 9. the last seven days to over 9,500 infections.

Lagos State the most hit state recorded 573 fresh cases, the FCT had 182, while Plateau State had 162 cases.

The NCDC also reported that 865 patients were discharged on Saturday — the figure includes 419 patients in Lagos, 123 in Gombe, and 117 in Plateau.

Eight persons were confirmed dead on Saturday, arising from complications related to the virus. There have been 61 deaths so far in January 2021.

The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed concerns over the low level of testing nationwide. The country’s over 200 million population has less than five percent tested for COVID-19.

A total of 99,063 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the country, out of which 1,350 deaths and 79,417 recoveries have been recorded.

The number of active cases currently stands at 18,296.