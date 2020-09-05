NCDC Confirms 156 New Cases of COVID-19

- September 5, 2020
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has reported 156 new cases of the coronavirus infections in the country.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 54,743, with 42,816 discharged and 1,051 deaths.

Lagos tops the latest list with 36 cases, followed by the FCT with 35, and Oyo 29.

Full List:

Source: VON

