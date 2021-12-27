fbpx

NCDC Confirms 1,547 New COVID Cases

December 27, 20210111
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday reported that it has confirmed 1,547 fresh cases of COVID-19.

According to the NCDC’s update for December 26, the new cases were recorded in nine states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency identified the affected states to include FCT (806), Lagos (401), Borno (166), Oyo (78), Ogun (47), Osun (30), Ekiti (7), Katsina (7), Kano (4), and Jigawa (1).

NCDC Confirms 21 COVID-Related Deaths, 1,305 Fresh Infections

It reported that 193 persons were discharged following their recovery from the infection. Furthermore, eight deaths were recorded on Friday, taking the country’s death figure to 3,022.

The agency said the report includes “806 confirmed cases reported from FCT for 24th (additional 128 cases), 25th (302) & 26th (376) December; 166 confirmed cases for 24th December and backlogs of 159 cases reported from Borno state; 32 discharged cases reported from FCT for 25th (20) & 26th (12) December; 3 deaths reported from FCT for 25th (2) & 26th (1) December”.

The country’s confirmed cases of COVID presently stands at a total of 237,561 cases with 212,550 discharges.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

