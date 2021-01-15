NCDC Confirms 1,479 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 15, 2021 26

Nigeria reached a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic timeline as it recorded its highest single-day infection to date. The spread of the virus worsened as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The latest figure takes the total number of cases in the country to 105,478

The disclosure was made by the NCDC on its Twitter page on Thursday.

“On the 14th of January 2021, 1479 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 105478 cases have been confirmed, 83830 cases have been discharged and 1405 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1479 new cases are reported from 25 states- Lagos (697), FCT (201), Nasarawa (80), Plateau (74), Rivers (62), Edo (46), Adamawa (43), Osun (39), Akwa Ibom (35), Delta (31), Anambra (27), Oyo (24), Kano (21), Abia (19), Enugu (19), Ogun (18), Sokoto (12), Bauchi (7), Taraba (7), Ekiti (4), Gombe (4), Imo (4), Bayelsa (2), Jigawa (2), and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.



