NCDC Confirms 131 New Cases Of COVID-19 Across 14 Sates

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 across 14 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 161,868 cases of the virus to date, of this number 148,125 cases have been discharged and 2,030 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had the highest number of infections on Monday with 64 new cases while Rivers and Kaduna States record 12 and 1 cases respectively.

The figures recorded in the other 11 states and FCT are; Plateau (9), Jigawa (8), Bayelsa (6), Ondo (5), Ebonyi FCT (4), (4), Osun (4), Borno (1), Kano (1), Ogun (1) and Oyo (1).

The NCDC also reported 102 community recoveries in Lagos State and 23 in FCT managed in line with guidelines.