NCDC Confirms 1,270 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

January 13, 2021 46

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)confirmed 1,270 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the ninth consecutive day the centre would record cases surpassing 1,000 infections.

The latest figure takes Nigeria’s COVID-19 infection record above 102,000.

The new infections were recorded in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos State was the most affected in the latest report by the NCDC, it recorded 435, while the FCT and Oyo State recorded 234, 103 respectively.

Nigeria surpassed 1,000 cases in one day for the first time on December 17, 2020 — at the time, Nigeria had hit 76,207 cases, out of which 67,110 recoveries and 1,201 deaths had been recorded.

However, within the 26-day period since December 17, over 27,000 new samples have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 12 persons were confirmed to have died of complications arising from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the current toll to 1,373.

However, the daily recovery figure rose significantly with 1,083 patients discharged on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday, the last time over 1,000 patients were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in one day was on December 30, 2020, 1,385 patients were discharged.

Out of a total of 102,601 confirmed cases, 81,574 persons have recovered, but the number of active cases has now increased to 19,654.