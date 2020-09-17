NCDC Confirms 126 New Cases of COVID-19

NCDC Confirms 126 New Cases of COVID-19

By
- September 17, 2020
- in COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
NCDC

Nigeria has recorded 126  new cases of the Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease  Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle

Of the new case 37 were recorded in Abuja, 27 in Lagos 16 in Plateau, 9 in Kaduna, 7 in Abia, while Gombe and Ondo states recorded  six cases each.

Imo state recorded 5 new cases, Delta, Ekiti, Kwara recorded 2 cases each, while  Bauchi, , Katsina, Kano and Yobe Katsina, had one case each.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

‘Blasphemy’: UNICEF Calls for Reversal of 13-year-old Boy 10 years Prison Sentence

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called