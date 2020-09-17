NCDC Confirms 126 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 126 new cases of the Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle

Of the new case 37 were recorded in Abuja, 27 in Lagos 16 in Plateau, 9 in Kaduna, 7 in Abia, while Gombe and Ondo states recorded six cases each.

Imo state recorded 5 new cases, Delta, Ekiti, Kwara recorded 2 cases each, while Bauchi, , Katsina, Kano and Yobe Katsina, had one case each.