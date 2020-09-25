NCDC Confirms 125 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed one hundred and twenty-five fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the latest COVID-19 infections in the West African nation in a tweet on its handle, Thursday.

Lagos State which at the onset of the pandemic was the epicentre of the virus had 37 new cases – the highest number of infections for the day.

In total, twelve states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, had fresh coronavirus cases for the day under review, according to the data from the NCDC.

Eighteen more cases were reported in Plateau State, FCT – 17; Ogun – 15; Rivers -10; Benue – 7; Kaduna – 7; Anambra – 5; Oyo – 3.

Other states with newly-infected persons are as follows: Cross River – 2; Ondo – 2; Edo – 1 and Imo -1.

The new COVID-19 cases take the total infections in Nigeria to 57,849 out of which 49,098 have recovered. However, 1,102 deaths have been recorded from the virus.

Source: Channels TV