NCDC Confirms 121 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed 121 new cases of COVID-19 across 14 states for Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 162,762 cases of the virus to date, of this number 151,532 cases have been discharged and 2,056 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 40 new cases while the FCT and Katsina State recorded 15 and 12 cases each.

The figures recorded in the other 11 states are; Kaduna (11), Imo (8), Kebbi (8), Nasarawa (8), Delta(7) Edo (3), Osun (3), Rivers (3), Ekiti (1), Jigawa (1) and Kano (1).