NCDC Confirms 114 New Cases of COVID-19 in 8 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced this on its Twitter handle late Friday.

According to the breakdown, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, five in FCT, two each in Zamfara and Edo, and one each in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, the number of discharged persons rose from 197 to 208, while one death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 32.

Earlier on Friday at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, had said it would take some time before the country recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we travelled round the country over the last four days, we could really see how difficult it has been and how hard Nigerians have been trying to do their very best,” he had said.

“We know it is a difficult journey, but we also know that we will eventually exit this stage and start our normal lives. But that stage is still a while to come and I ask for your endurance, support and patience.”

Source: The Cable