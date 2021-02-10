fbpx
NCDC Confirms 1,056 New Cases Of COVID-19

NCDC Confirms 1,056 New Cases Of COVID-19

February 10, 2021
NCDC Confirms 1,056 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,056 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s daily infection figure had slumped to 643 on Monday, marking a relative decrease in the daily count..

Also, the latest figure shows that 1,120 patients were discharged on Tuesday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 115,755.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Govt Bans 100 Defaulters From Travelling

NCDC noted that Tuesday’s recoveries included 478 persons discharged in Lagos state, who were managed in line with guidelines.

The agency also confirmed 21 new deaths on Tuesday, with the fatality toll now 1,694.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, topped the list of states with confirmed COVID-19 cases with 214 infections, closely followed by Osun with 120 positive samples, while the federal capital territory (FCT) was third on the list with 116 patients.

READ ALSO: Tony Momoh To Be Buried On Thursday, See Details

A breakdown of other states with confirmed cases is as follows: Plateau (88), Ebonyi (75), Kwara (73), Gombe (70), Ondo (57), Rivers (47), Akwa Ibom (38), Edo (25), Oyo (23), Kano (22), Delta (19), Katina (18), Borno (16), Nasarawa (13), Ekiti (8), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Benue (1), and Jigawa (1).

As of the time of filing this report, NCDC says it has tested 1,398,630 samples, with 23,998 patients currently active cases.

About Author

NCDC Confirms 1,056 New Cases Of COVID-19
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

