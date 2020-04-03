NCDC Announces 10 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 10 new cases of coronavirus.

The agency broke the news in a tweet on Thursday evening.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT. As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths,” the tweet read.

NCDC’s tweet comes after the Osun state government announced six new cases of COVID-19.

Source: The Cable