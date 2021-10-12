NCC’s Regulatory Instruments Will Facilitate 5G Deployment, Tackle Insecurity – Danbatta

October 12, 2021 127

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, says the commission’s regulatory instruments will ensure easy deployment of 5G and tackle security and insurgency.

The three instruments, which were subjected to a public inquiry last week, include the Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, and the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Replacement Guidelines.

Speaking recently at a semi-virtual public inquiry, Danbatta said the three regulatory instruments have been developed to address the challenges of the ever-evolving communications industry and to further strengthen the market structure.

He said the public inquiry was held in line with the Commission’s consultative approach in all its regulatory interventions, as the regulatory instruments being reviewed are vital to ensuring that the regulatory frameworks that pertain to SIM registration and replacement in the communications industry meet the demands of the digital age.

While underscoring that the availability of spectrum frequency is a necessary element in the deployment of the 5G technology in Nigeria, Danbatta said the recent approval of the 5G Deployment Plan by the Federal Government makes the STG review process expedient.

Danbatta said, “In view of the resolve of the Federal Government to tackle insurgency and insecurity through citizen identity management, it has become necessary to ensure that the provisions of the Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations and SIM Replacement Guidelines are in alignment with the National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration and related activities.”

According to him, the revision of both instruments is geared towards ensuring a more secure and robust process for the registration, activation and replacement of SIMs.

“It is, therefore, my expectation that the review will ensure a more robust framework for the registration of subscribers of communication services, improve the standards and procedures for SIM replacements and ensure effective and efficient utilisation of frequency spectrum in Nigeria,” the EVC said.

Speaking earlier, NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, said the draft of all the regulatory instruments had been published on the Commission’s website and comments from all stakeholders have been received and reviewed.

However, he noted that the public inquiry was meant to receive more comments from stakeholders, which would ensure that the final regulatory instruments will enhance the development of the industry.