NCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the public to be cautious concerning a fake recruitment exercise, purportedly been carried out by the Commission.

The NCC released a statement disclaiming the exercise. The statement was issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde,​​​ in which he noted it is presently not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

The Director said the Commission has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by, adding that the public should always visit its website and social media handles when seeking reliable information about the Commission.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would like to draw the attention of the general public to the false advertisements being circulated online soliciting applications for a purported recruitment exercise by the Commission for 2021/2022,” the statement said.

“The Commission is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

“The general public is hereby warned to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the ploys of fraudsters and scammers who are circulating the false recruitment notices.