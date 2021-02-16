fbpx
NCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Exercise

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOM

NCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Exercise

February 16, 2021028
NCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the public to be cautious concerning a fake recruitment exercise, purportedly been carried out by the Commission.

The NCC released a statement disclaiming the exercise. The statement was issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde,​​​ in which he noted it is presently not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

The Director said the Commission has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by, adding that the public should always visit its website and social media handles when seeking reliable information about the Commission.

READ ALSO: 9-Year-old Tops Highest-Paid YouTubers With $29.5m

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would like to draw the attention of the general public to the false advertisements being circulated online soliciting applications for a purported recruitment exercise by the Commission for 2021/2022,” the statement said.

“The Commission is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

“The general public is hereby warned to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the ploys of fraudsters and scammers who are circulating the false recruitment notices.

About Author

NCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Exercise
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 17, 2014030

US Space Agency To Take ‘Global Selfie’ To Space

The United States space agency, NASA, has approved a ‘global selfie’ project that aims to send a special message from earth to space via NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. NASA has agre
Read More
May 12, 2016551

E.Stream Networks Partners Bitflux On 4G LTE Service In Nigeria

Top Internet service provider, e.Stream Networks has partnered with wholesale wireless access broadband service provider, Bitflux Communications, to be its 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) carrier across
Read More
Border closure COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
October 8, 2018089

CBN May Alter MTN’s $8.134 billion Fine – Emefiele

The Governor of CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the apex bank may alter the $8.134 billion fines imposed on MTN Nigeria for illegal repatriation of funds from the country. Reuters quoted Emefi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon