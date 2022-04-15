fbpx

NCC Urges Subscribers To Protect Telcos' Infrastructure

April 15, 2022
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to help protect telecommunication infrastructure to prevent vandalism thereby improving service delivery.

The commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde via a statement on Thursday said the call was made at a sensitisation programme organised at Wannune, Tarka LGA of Benue state.

NCC said consumers, who are the subscribers and ultimate users of telecom services, should do everything to protect telecoms infrastructure in their environment.

The director of zonal operations, Amina Shehu faulted the problem of vandalism caused to telecom infrastructure, which often resulted in poor quality of service delivery to the end-users.

She urged the consumers to always alert law enforcement agencies close to them once they suspect any act of vandalism, theft or other suspicious activities directed at telecom infrastructure.

“One of the major challenges to the quality of service that operators provide to you is vandalism of telecom infrastructure, such as Base Transceiver Stations (BTS),” Shehu said.

“Others are theft and hostility from some host communities, which have continued to pose a major setback to the industry.

“Therefore, it is imperative for the public to regard telecom facilities as collectively-owned infrastructure that are crucial and essential for the provision of efficient and acceptable telecom services. The more reason these facilities need to be adequately protected.”

Collaboration

The director said the commission would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and keep sensitising the consumers on telecom infrastructure.

She also said the Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) radiation emanating from telecommunications infrastructure is not harmful according to studies conducted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Commission for Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

“So, the commission is saying again to you that there is no scientific evidence yet that shows that radiation from telecom masts constitute health hazards to human and we want you to help spread this information to those that are not here,” she said.

2023 Elections: Emefiele Endorsed As APC Best Presidential Candidate

