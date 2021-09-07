fbpx

NCC Unveils 4-Year Plan, Podcast

September 7, 20210124
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday unveiled a new Strategic Vision Implementation Plan for the next fours, starting from 2021 to 2025.

The telecoms industry regulator during an event held in Abuja and streamed launched a new media channel called Global Connect Podcast and a Compendium of speeches by its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Danbatta said the new the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) 2020-2025 will replace the SVP 2015-2020 that had expired.

He explained that the was designed to align with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Federal government and drive the digital economic plans of the government.

He added stressed that the need to re-invigorate the commission and take it to the greater heights informed the development of new SVP.

According to the EVC, the commission took into consideration the several notable advancements in the Nigerian telecommunication industry within the last five years as well as the current global realities in designing the plan.

He added that the NCC Podcast is in line with its strategic initiatives to boost the corporate image and visibility of the Commission via the adoption of innovative channels of communication by developing audio and content to reach out to its publics.

Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

