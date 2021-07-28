NCC To Partner Judiciary To Address Telecommunications Infrastructural Damages

July 28, 2021 84

Seeking prosecutorial actions against vandals of telecommunications infrastructure, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it would partner with the judiciary to curb such actions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the collaborative plans were shared by the Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Umar Danbatta with the delegation of the Kano State Judiciary to the NCC’s Kano Zonal Office, according to NAN.

He said, “NCC does not have prosecutorial power in criminal acts committed by the citizens and licencees which are inimical to the progress of the sector.

READ ALSO: Buhari Okays N983bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

“We appreciate the ways and manners such criminal cases are being dispensed by the judiciary.

“This is a testimony to the kind cooperation NCC has been enjoying from the judiciary,” he said.

“The Commission will never fold its arms while unscrupulous citizens cause havoc on telecommunications infrastructure since that affects the quality of service innocent citizens enjoy.

“Therein lies the importance of the judiciary in the work that we have been assigned by the government to do.

“We very much appreciate this cooperation with the judiciary and we are committed to ensure that the cooperation grows stronger and stronger going forward.”