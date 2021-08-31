fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWS

NCC To Hold Public Inquiries On New Regulations

August 31, 2021087
NCC To Hold Public Inquiries On New Regulations

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will be holding public inquiries on some draft regulatory instruments in the telecoms industry.

The commission, in a public notice, said it has developed a regulation on the registration of Telephone Subscribers, SIM Replacement Guidelines and Spectrum Trading Guidelines.

NCC called on stakeholders to make written submissions on the subject and participate in the Public Inquiries.

It added that details of the virtual meeting will be forwarded to interested attendees prior to the Public Inquiries.

According to the commission, all submissions should be made on or before Friday, September 24, 2021 and should be addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.

The public inquiries had been slated to hold on October 5, 2021, starting from 11am.

About Author

NCC To Hold Public Inquiries On New Regulations
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 13, 20140152

NCRIB Meets Over Role Of Insurance In Disaster Management

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) is set for its 2014 National Insurance Conference, which will hold in Abuja on Wednesday Octobe
Read More
UACN Records N3.8 Billion Profit In 2020 Capital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERRETAIL
February 1, 20210737

UACN Records N3.8 Billion Profit In 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UAC of Nigeria, UACN, Plc has reported Profit after Tax of ₦3.8 billion for the full year period ended December 31, 2020, according to the unaudited results
Read More
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has estimated that Nigerian GDP will grow by 3 percent by the end of the year if there is improved vaccination, new health hazards and lockdown. BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWS
February 11, 20210357

CBN Directs Banks To Accept Immigration IDs For Refugees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed banks and other financial institutions to accept relevant refugees’ means of identification for financial t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.