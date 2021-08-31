NCC To Hold Public Inquiries On New Regulations

August 31, 2021 87

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will be holding public inquiries on some draft regulatory instruments in the telecoms industry.

The commission, in a public notice, said it has developed a regulation on the registration of Telephone Subscribers, SIM Replacement Guidelines and Spectrum Trading Guidelines.

NCC called on stakeholders to make written submissions on the subject and participate in the Public Inquiries.

It added that details of the virtual meeting will be forwarded to interested attendees prior to the Public Inquiries.

According to the commission, all submissions should be made on or before Friday, September 24, 2021 and should be addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.

The public inquiries had been slated to hold on October 5, 2021, starting from 11am.