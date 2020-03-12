NCC to Evaluate 15 percent Interest Fee by Telcos on Borrowed Airtime

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has promised to look into the 15% charge by telecommunication operators on borrowed airtime.

The Deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Ms. Hafsat Lawal stated this when she received the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCISN) in Abuja

She said the Commission will meet with network operators to seek ways to possibly reduce the charge.

According to Ms Lawal, “No charges for drop calls, no authentic rollover and 5% instead of the 15% to be charged on borrowed airtime from the operators and you are also demanding for free calls on 1st October by all service providers to subscribers. You also want the commission to engage with your association in terms of sponsorship.”

Ms Lawal said, “The commission is working on the poor quality of service as we are not resting on our oars; fibre cuts from road construction or theft, stealing of telecom facilities, and insecurity that deprives repairs or maintenance of telecom facilities are some of the factors that contributes to poor quality service.”

She promised the association that their demands will be forwarded to management.

The President of ATCISN, Mr Adesina Bilesanmi, said the aims of the association includes; To foster unity, peace and understanding among subscribers, to protect the interest of members/subscribers, to cooperate with government agencies in the sectors under our concern for the greater good of subscribers, to present the views and needs of subscribers to relevant authorities and others.

Mr Bilesanmi said association’s demands include integrating ATCISN into the consumer-centric programmes of the commission aimed at educating and protecting the rights of the consumer, engagement of ATCISN as a key stakeholder in various programmes concerning consumers in the sector.

“As ATCISN remains the representative and voice of the subscribers, inclusion of ATCISN representation into the Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF), in order for us to be able to contribute our quota to the development of the telecom industry, supporting and partnering with ATCISN (financial support and representation), on the association’s programmes and events to promote consumerism in the telecom industry.” Mr. Bilesanmi added.

