NCC To Enhance Collocation, Infrastructure Sharing In Telecom Sector

May 10, 2022 56

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced conducting a study to assess the current level of competition in the collocation and infrastructure-sharing segment of the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

Seventy-eight licensees are currently operating in that market segment. The study enables the Commission to have insightful and evidence-based facts to glean the dynamics at play and ensure the continuous growth of the CIS segment of the telecom market.

To achieve this, NCC engaged the services of Messrs. Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC), a global consulting firm, to conduct the study on its behalf in the exercise of NCC’s regulatory functions as provided in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003. The study is expected to be concluded between April and July 2022.

Speaking at the NCC’s stakeholders’ forum recently organized in Lagos on the commencement of the study, the Director, Policy, Competition and Economy Analysis (PCEA) at NCC, Yetunde Akinloye, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the forum was organized to intimate operators in the collocation and infrastructure segment of the telecom market on the study and to secure their buy-in and cooperation with the consultants undertaking the study.

Akinloye said that in line with its mandate of creating an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry and ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services, the NCC periodically conducts studies to assess the level of competition in the industry.

“Having successfully conducted competition assessment studies in 2005, 2010 and 2013, the Commission had issued determinations based on the findings of the studies while outcome of such studies has also enabled the Commission to come up with various regulatory interventions and initiatives to continuously provide a level-playing field for the interplay of market forces.

“These procedures are emplaced by the Commission to ensure fair, efficient and sustainable competition in the Nigerian telecom industry,” Akinloye said.

Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC, Bako Wakil, also joined Akinloye in seeking the full cooperation of licensees in the CIS segment of the telecom market whenever the consultants approach them for relevant information either through the instrumentality of the RFI or through one-on-one sessions with consultants in the course of the implementation of the study.