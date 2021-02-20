fbpx
NCC Shares 388 Million New Phone Numbers To Telcos

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

February 20, 2021022
NCC slams N1.36 Billion Fine On MTN, Glo, Others

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has shared 382.94 million new telephone numbers for the use of telecommunications operators.

The telecoms regulator assigned the numbers to 34 licensed telecoms operators in the first quarter of 2021, the Q1 2021 National Numbering Plan released on Friday indicated.

The numbering plan is used to allocate a unique national number to each subscriber connected to the national telephone system.

According to the NCC, the purpose of the NNP is to set up a uniform numbering scheme and the associated dialling procedures to be used in the network to allow subscribers and operators to set up calls.

Some of the operators with national and state licences listed are 21st Century Technologies, Airtel Networks, Big Picture Nigeria, Intercellular Nigeria Limited, EMTS Limited (9Mobile), Globacom, iPNX Nigeria Limited and MTN Nigeria Communications.

The states and cities where some of these telephone lines would be used by the operators include Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Warri, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Ijebu-Ode, Benin, Asaba, Zaria, Ibadan, Onitsha, Akwa, Aba, Owerri, among others.

READ ALSO: 9mobile Kicks Off NIN Enrolment In Experience Centres

A 100 million new lines were assigned to Airtel Networks to be used nationally, while 50 million new numbers were assigned to EMTS Limited (9Mobile)  nationally as well.

Globacom Limited was allocated 46,000 new telephone numbers to use in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Benin, Warri, Asaba, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Zaria and Port Harcourt. Glo Mobile, a subsidiary of Globacom, was given 70 million new lines for nationwide use.

MTN (Mobile Lines) was assigned 123 million new telephone numbers for national use, while MTN (fmr Visafone) was given 9.05 million new numbers for different states. MTN Nig. Comm Plc (Fixed Lines) had 25,000 lines for Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Ilorin, Warri, Kaduna, Aba, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Yenagoa.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

