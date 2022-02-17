fbpx

NCC Sets Pace For 5G Rollout In Africa- NIEEE

February 17, 20220118
The successful auction of 3.5GHz spectrum licence in Nigeria in December 2021, and the expected rollout of 5G network in Nigeria this month, The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set the pace of 5G network deployment in Africa, the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has said.

The Engineering body in a statement signed by its outgoing National Chairman, Kings Adeyemi, singled out Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and the entire management staff of the Commission for accolades.

“Major requirements for 5G journey include spectrum availability, investor-friendly regulatory policy and stakeholders’ awareness. NCC engaged relevant stakeholders ahead of the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval of the Development of a Policy for Deployment of 5G in Nigeria,” Adeyemi said in the statement.

According to the statement, “We use this medium to commend the entire Management of NCC under the leadership of Danbatta. NCC demonstrated high-level qualities of a world-class regulator indeed by setting the wheel of 5G in motion, from 5G Proof of Concept (PoC) trial in 2019 to the recently successful auction of 5G spectrum on 3.5GHz band. To put things into perspective, NIEEE observed that it is worth noting that the remarkable landmark achievement was attained by NCC at a time when COVID-19 pandemic continues to force the postponement of many highly anticipated 5G spectrum auctions throughout the world.”

Speaking further, the outgoing Chairman said: “From expert’s perspective, the choice of two slots of 100 MHz (TDD) bandwidth each on 3.5 GHz band (precisely 3GPP Band 78) is a highly laudable choice to launch 5G network. Such wide channel bandwidth is required to deliver the multi-Gbps data speed required of a 5G network.

“It is technically proven that wider channels lower network density which ripples into lowering the cost of 5G services to consumers. Other advantages include less base stations sites and lower environmental impact. The 3.5 GHz band is the best choice to balance capacity and network coverage which in turn encourages operators to commit investment in 5G infrastructure.”

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

