NCC Sets New International Termination Rate For Voice Services

December 20, 2021

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set $0.045 as the new International Termination Rate (ITR) for voice services paid by overseas telecom carriers for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria.

NCC said the new rate which takes effect January 1, 2022, is the floor price for ITR services.

Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘NCC Sets New Mobile International Termination Rate for Voice Services.’

The statement read in part, “The rate is to be paid in US Dollar to enable Nigerian operators to receive an increasing rate in Naira terms to accommodate devaluation.

“No licensee shall charge and/or receive effective rate per minute below determined ITR floor rate. As such, payment discounts, volume discounts and any other concession that has the effect of bringing the effective ITR lower than the rate determined shall be deemed a contravention of the new determination and will attract sanctions in line with the Nigerian Communications (Enforcement process, etc.) Regulations, 2019.

“The ITR Floor is the minimum that can be charged. Operators will be free to negotiate a rate above the floor and this will be entirely left to commercial negotiation between the operators and international carriers/partners.

However, while the ITR only pertains to the cost of bringing traffic into Nigeria, Nigerian operators will continue to pay the regulated Mobile Termination Rate (MTR), the local termination rate among themselves.

“The MTR of ₦3.90 for generic 2G/3G/4G operators and ₦4.70 for new entrant Long Term Evolution (LTE) operators determined in 2018, will continue to apply for local call terminations until a new rate is determined by the Commission pursuant to its powers as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003.