fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

NCC Sets New International Termination Rate For Voice Services

December 20, 20210126
NCC Sets New International Termination Rate For Voice Services

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set $0.045 as the new International Termination Rate (ITR) for voice services paid by overseas telecom carriers for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria.

NCC said the new rate which takes effect January 1, 2022, is the floor price for ITR services.

Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘NCC Sets New Mobile International Termination Rate for Voice Services.’

The statement read in part, “The rate is to be paid in US Dollar to enable Nigerian operators to receive an increasing rate in Naira terms to accommodate devaluation.

“No licensee shall charge and/or receive effective rate per minute below determined ITR floor rate. As such, payment discounts, volume discounts and any other concession that has the effect of bringing the effective ITR lower than the rate determined shall be deemed a contravention of the new determination and will attract sanctions in line with the Nigerian Communications (Enforcement process, etc.) Regulations, 2019.

“The ITR Floor is the minimum that can be charged. Operators will be free to negotiate a rate above the floor and this will be entirely left to commercial negotiation between the operators and international carriers/partners.

However, while the ITR only pertains to the cost of bringing traffic into Nigeria, Nigerian operators will continue to pay the regulated Mobile Termination Rate (MTR), the local termination rate among themselves.

“The MTR of ₦3.90 for generic 2G/3G/4G operators and ₦4.70 for new entrant Long Term Evolution (LTE) operators determined in 2018, will continue to apply for local call terminations until a new rate is determined by the Commission pursuant to its powers as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003.

AFDP Launches Lagos Office to Deepen the DFS Ecosystem in Nigeria

About Author

NCC Sets New International Termination Rate For Voice Services
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bitcoin COVERTechnology & Business
September 6, 20180278

What’s Wrong with Bitcoin? It Keeps Falling!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Report on Goldman pull-back adds to concerns over user base One market watcher says next key level for Bitcoin is $5,000 Cryptocurrencies dropped sharply fo
Read More
October 8, 20144175

Ebola Patient, Thomas Eric Duncan Is Dead!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Thomas Eric Duncan, the Liberian national who became the first patient diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States, died Wednesday morning at Texas
Read More
May 21, 20130190

Petrobras Moves to Sell Off Stakes in Nigerian Oil Fields

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Brazilian oil company, Petrobras, which began operations in Nigeria in 1998 in the deep waters off the coast of the Niger Delta, was recently reported to ha
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.