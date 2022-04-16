fbpx

NCC Seeks Nigerians Support Against Telecom Vandalism

Due to vandalism, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has asked Nigerians to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure.

Vandalism, theft, and hostility from the host community are among the major setbacks to the telecoms industry.

The Director, Zonal Operations, NCC, Amina Shehu, said this at a sensitisation programme organised by the commission at Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

She was represented by the Assistant Director, Zonal Operations, NCC, Abubakar Usman.

This was contained in a press statement from the NCC.

Shehu was quoted as saying, “One of the major challenges to quality of service that operator provides to you, is vandalism of telecom infrastructure, such as Base Transceiver Stations. Others are theft, and hostility from some host communities, which have continued to pose a major setback to the industry.

“Therefore, it is imperative for the public to regard telecom facilities as collectively-owned infrastructure that are crucial and essential for the provision of efficient and acceptable telecom services. The more reason these facilities need to be adequately protected”.

The NCC said that aside from the role of the law enforcement agencies in protecting telecom infrastructure, the consumers, are obliged to ensure the protection of telecoms infrastructure in their environment.

Nigerians were also urged to always inform law enforcement agencies close to them once they suspect any act of vandalism, theft, or other suspicious activities directed at telecom infrastructure.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

