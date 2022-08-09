NCC Releases Names Of ‘HiddenAds’ A New Malware

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned Nigerians about a new malware ‘HiddenAds’ capable of affecting device performance and jeopardizing users’ privacy.

The new malware was disclosed by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka via a statement on Monday.

NCC’s Computer Security Incidents Response Team (CSIRT) said the virus was first identified by the McAfee Mobile Research Team.

The malware is said to be high in probability and damage potential.

The malware enters the Google Play Store in the form of several device cleaners or optimisation apps.

“Upon installation, it can run malicious services without the user opening the app.

“It also spams the user with irrelevant advertisements. The apps have received downloads ranging from 100,000 to over a million,” the statement reads.

Apps linked to the new malware

“Some of the apps HiddenAds masquerades as are: Junk Cleaner, EasyCleaner, Power Doctor, Carpet Clean, Super Clean, Meteor Clean, Strong Clean, Windy Clean, Fingertip Cleaner, Keep Clean, Full Clean – Clean Cache, Quick Cleaner, and Cool Clean.

“When a user installs any of the aforementioned apps, whether the user has opened the app or not, a malicious service is immediately installed on the device.

“The app will then attempt to blend into the app tray by changing its icon to the Google Play icon that every android user is familiar with. Its name will also change to ‘Google Play’ or ‘setting’.

“The device will then be bombarded with ads in a variety of deceptive ways, severely impairing the user experience.

“Clicking on the ads may result in stealth downloads and installation of other malware.

“Users may inadvertently subscribe to services and be billed on a monthly basis, and the privacy of users will be jeopardised”.

Protecting your device

You can identify the malware by going through your phone, deleting suspicious apps and confirming your play strore.

Anti-virus or anti-malware software was recommended for detecting and removing malware.