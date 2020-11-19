NCC Records 54.2 million New Phone Users in 5 years

November 19, 2020 31

The National Communications Commission (NCC) has released figures of active phone users in Nigeria. According to the report the country recorded 54.2 million new users in the past five years.

This was disclosed by the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Umar Danbatta during a visit to the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado-Bayero, in Kano as part of the NCC 2020 Board Retreat.

The NCC chief stated that the commission’s management has in the last five years consolidated on previous successes, noting that broadband penetration moved from six percent to over 45.43 percent.

He disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by the commission’s spokesperson, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde.

The NCC boss stated that the sector’s Gross Domestic Product contribution rose from 8.5 percent to 14.30 per cent, while active phone subscribers grew from 151 million to over 205.2 million.

“Basic internet subscriptions also increased from 90 million to 151.5 million, teledensity now stands at 107.53 per cent, while investment in the sector has increased from $38bn to over $70bn currently,” he stated.