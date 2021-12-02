fbpx

NCC Qualifies 3 Telecos For 5G Network

December 2, 2021076
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved three telcos as bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) networks.

The qualified bidders include MTN Nigeria Plc, Mafab Communications Limited, and Airtel Networks Limited.

NCC’s director of public affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde said this in a statement issued on Thursday.

The commission said that the qualified bidders met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of the 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM).

NCC said that the three telcos will proceed to take part in the next stage of the bidding process. The telcos will participate in the mandatory mock auction process and the main auction.

NNPC Spent Over N100bn On Refineries, Pipelines In 9 Months

“Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction,” the commission said.

The commission also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both auctions.

The mock auction is scheduled to hold on December 10 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m, while the main auction will hold December 13 at the same venue and time.

In November, telcos had called on the NCC to reduce the $197.4 million (₦75 billion) reserve price set for the planned auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum.

