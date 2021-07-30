NCC Plans To Revise AOL, Spectrum Fee

July 30, 2021 128

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the process of reviewing the Annual Operating Levy Regulations (AOL) and the Frequency Spectrum fee and price in the telecoms industry.

The NCC said this move is to bring the regulations in line with current realities and sustain the contributions of the communications sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed at a public inquiry on AOL and Spectrum Frequency in Abuja on Thursday that the amendments would ensure a fair and competitive telecoms market.

“The first instrument on AOL ensures that all licensees are properly and equitably assessed for the operating levy as well as meeting both statutory and regulatory expectations.

“Its review is also expected to help in strengthening and ensuring a fair and competitive telecoms market in Nigeria,” Danbatta said.

The NCC boss said the second instrument on frequency spectrum fee and pricing enables the Commission to meet its sole and exclusive mandate as enshrined in Section 21 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 by assigning the scarce national resource in an equitable manner.

He said, “The regulations also guarantee that frequency spectrum are assigned and managed in a way that ensures fair pricing and efficient deployment of attendant services.”

Danbatta said the public inquiry not only reflects the commission’s strategic mission and vision to promote regulatory excellence through effective regulatory processes but also signposts its consultative approach to all its regulatory initiatives.

He said the public inquiry was a precursor to NCC’s current drive for efficiency in spectrum management and the unveiling of next generation services through varied enablers.

He adding that it was in this regard that the Commission issued a Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG) in 2018, to make frequency Spectrum readily available to licensees through an effective process.

“Furthermore, the Commission has commenced the process of deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) technology in Nigeria. The success of which largely depends on the appropriate frequency spectrum.

“The efficacy and reliability of the initiatives will be hinged on proper market valuation of the frequency spectrum and fair assessment of levies,” he said.