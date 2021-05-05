NCC, NigComSat Release Frequency For 5G Deployment

May 5, 2021 67

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSat) on the clearing of C-band frequency for deployment of 5G services.

Under the agreement, NigComSat will release about 160Megs of C-band to NCC for the use of telecom network operatorsfrom which government will generate revenue from the sales to service providers through the NCC.

Speaking at the event streamed live of Facebook, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the frequency has been approved by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) Chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami.

The EVC stated the health and security controversy surrounding the use of 5G had already been addressed, adding that the commission had sensitized the public on its research findings.