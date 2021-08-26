NCC Expresses Readiness In Deployment Of 5G Network Across Nigeria

August 26, 2021 54

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has stated that the Federal Government is set to deploy fifth-generation (5G) network across the country.

The technology is an upgrade of the internet service and is presently in use in countries like China, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The NCC boss made the disclosure while responding to questions from the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Bitrus Bako Nabasu, during a presentation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, last week, announced that the Federal Government will be deploying 5G network soon to boost the country’s internet connectivity.

The minister explained the Federal Government’s decision to deploy the technology was based on the outcome of thorough investigations, research and trial absolving it of posing security or health risk.

He noted that the work on the national policy on 5G stands at 95 percent done and will be made available to the federal executive council (FEC) at the right time.

Danbatta stated that the commission is poised to implement the government’s decision.

He commended the thriving healthy competition in the sector, which he noted has made the price of data in the country low.

He said the NCC is requesting for additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) to facilitate adequate deployment.

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the Federal Government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high,” he said.

“There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.”

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the Federal Government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions.”

Danbatta said the commission will launch a book to provide more insight into the workings of NCC under his watch.

He said the commission will continue to deploy its mandate to boost the economy and ensure national development.

“I have spoken about the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), comprising 8 agenda items. The SVP has come to the end and we have written a book providing documented progress we have made while implementing it. I am pleased to inform you that the book will be unveiled on 7th September, 2021,” he said.

“The Commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandate, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband infrastructure, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development.

“It’s our belief also that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leap and retain its current flagship role in the telecommunication space.”