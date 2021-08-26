fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMMARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWS

NCC Expresses Readiness In Deployment Of 5G Network Across Nigeria

August 26, 2021054
5G Network Across Nigeria

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has stated that the Federal Government is set to deploy fifth-generation (5G) network across the country.

The technology is an upgrade of the internet service and is presently in use in countries like China, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The NCC boss made the disclosure while responding to questions from the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Bitrus Bako Nabasu, during a presentation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, last week, announced that the Federal Government will be deploying 5G network soon to boost the country’s internet connectivity.

READ ALSO: NDA Attack Might Have Been Political – Garba Shehu

The minister explained the Federal Government’s decision to deploy the technology was based on the outcome of thorough investigations, research and trial absolving it of posing security or health risk.

He noted that the work on the national policy on 5G stands at 95 percent done and will be made available to the federal executive council (FEC) at the right time.

Danbatta stated that the commission is poised to implement the government’s decision.

He commended the thriving healthy competition in the sector, which he noted has made the price of data in the country low.

He said the NCC is requesting for additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) to facilitate adequate deployment.

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the Federal Government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high,” he said.

“There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.”

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the Federal Government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions.”

Danbatta said the commission will launch a book to provide more insight into the workings of NCC under his watch.

He said the commission will continue to deploy its mandate to boost the economy and ensure national development.

“I have spoken about the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), comprising 8 agenda items. The SVP has come to the end and we have written a book providing documented progress we have made while implementing it. I am pleased to inform you that the book will be unveiled on 7th September, 2021,” he said.

“The Commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandate, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband infrastructure, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development.

“It’s our belief also that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leap and retain its current flagship role in the telecommunication space.”

About Author

NCC Expresses Readiness In Deployment Of 5G Network Across Nigeria
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagos State To Take Full Ownership Of Lekki Concession Company BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 10, 20210610

Lagos State To Take Full Ownership Of Lekki Concession Company

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos House of Assembly has approved Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s request for the state to assume full ownership of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Ltd, a p
Read More
December 4, 20130130

First Batch Of Winners Emerge In Multichoice 2014 World Cup Promo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ten people have emerged the first batch of winners in the on-going Multichoice ‘Samba 2014 – Let’s go to Brazil’ promo. In a ceremony held in Lagos on yeste
Read More
October 28, 20140126

NBC, Coca-Cola Debunks Criminal Charges Against MDs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Bottling Company Plc. (NBC) and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited (CCNL) has denied media reports that the Chief Executive, NBC, Mr. Ben Langat and CCN
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.