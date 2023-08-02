NCAA Urges Local Operators To Partner Foreign Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged local airline operators to partner with their foreign airlines to develop the country’s aviation operations and industry.

The Managing Director of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, disclosed this while speaking at the 27th League of Aviation and Airports Correspondent Conference, titled ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies’, in Lagos recently.

According to him, until Nigerian airlines embrace collaboration, they will continue to be more fragmented and less competitive with individual identities.

Capt. Nuhu, who was represented by the Director of Airworthiness Standard, Gbolahan Abatan, said despite the numerous challenges, Nigeria’s air transport was making tremendous progress.

He said, “Synergy, collaboration, cooperation or merger is the rule of the game. I want to encourage Nigerian airlines to avoid I-want-to-do-it-alone as reflected in their lone-wolf operational tactic. While I want to appreciate our operators for a job well done in terms of spirit and impact, we urge airlines to partner with their willing foreign counterparts through code sharing in developing Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“I remember that at a phase, Air France interlined with Aero Contractors. By nature and approach, we should manifestly embrace collaboration and exhibit sustained commitment, lest average Nigerian carriers become ever more fragmented and less competitive with mere individual identities.

“As aviation is global, we have no choice but to keep aviation working by adopting workable initiatives and rightful changing strategies to contend with ever-changing times.”

He said he was aware that the path was bumpy with financial dire straits calling for concerted efforts.

“Let me repeat again that the current fate of the aviation industry could not be treated in isolation from the economic environment that it is operated. What is happening to aviation is happening to all sectors.

“All these challenges notwithstanding, as the regulator, safety remains a priority, non-negotiable and it supersedes all other considerations for us. We are neither a police agency of the industry nor in existence to close airline businesses. NCAA is willing to support the airline to get out of the woods,” he maintained.