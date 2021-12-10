fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERTRAVEL

NCAA To Sanction Erring Airlines With $3500 Per Passenger Fine Over COVID-19 Protocol Violation

December 10, 20210165
NCAA To Sanction Erring Airlines With $3500 Per Passenger Fine Over COVID-19 Protocol Violation

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has stated that airlines that violate the revised COVID-19 travel protocol will be fined $3,500 per passenger,

The regulatory agency made this known to all international airline operators in an All Operators Letter (AOL) on December 3, which was signed by the NCAA Director-General, Musa Nuhu, and posted on its website on Tuesday.

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 had released a revised provisional quarantine protocol for travelers entering or leaving the country, the new directive took effect from December 5 due to Omicron variant concerns.

The revised travel protocol states that all travelers are required to conduct “COVID-19 PCR test within 48hrs before departure, post-arrival day 2 COVID-19 PCR test, self-isolation for 7 days (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals), and day 7 post-arrival exit PCR test (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals)”.

It further stated that all outbound airline passengers should provide either valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative PCR test results within 48hrs from the time of boarding.

Sanwo-Olu Cancels Peace Walk Due To COVID-19

The NCAA also directed the airlines to make certain that the COVID-19 travelling protocols were strictly observed by its passengers.

NCAA also warned that recurring violation of these pre-boarding requirements could result in an outright ban.

“Non-compliance to these pre-boarding requirements by any airline will attract a penalty of $3,500 per passenger,” NCAA said.

“Airlines who consistently fail to comply with these requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.”

NCAA noted that aspects of the protocol for international flight operations other than provisional quarantine protocol for travelers arriving in Nigeria issued on July 1 still subsist.

About Author

NCAA To Sanction Erring Airlines With $3500 Per Passenger Fine Over COVID-19 Protocol Violation
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

First Bank Ownership Dispute: CBN Will Ensure The Right Things Are Done, Says Emefiele BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 3, 20200394

Nigeria’s External Reserves Declines by $3.33 billion to $35.26 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s Ehave continued to decline unabated as it shed $3.33 billion in first quarter of 2020. The external reserves dropped from $38.59 billion on Decemb
Read More
COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
May 23, 20180207

Euro Spikes by 0.3% Against Rivals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Single Currency, euro, on Tuesday, May 22, appreciated by rose 0.3 percent to $1.1827 EUR=EBS, after earlier falling to its lowest level since
Read More
COVERLABOURVIDEOS
October 31, 20180300

NGF Settles for N22,500 as New Minimum Wage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday agreed to pay a national minimum wage of N22,500, up from the existing N18,000. The Chairman of the Forum and
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.