fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWSNEWSLETTER

NCAA To Investigate Poor Facilities At Port Harcourt Airport

August 30, 20210187
NCAA To Investigate Poor Facilities At Port Harcourt Airport

Reports of poor safety facilities at the Port Harcourt International Airport by stakeholders have led to an investigation by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Addressing stakeholders at a forum convened by the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), the Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, said that he was unaware of the raised issue and that his team would look into the matter and bring a resolution.

He assured stakeholders of an inspection of the airport’s facilities and that the NCAA would collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to find solutions to any identified problems.

READ ALSO: Apapa Port Traffic Manager Bemoans Non-provision Of Space For Towed Trucks

Nuhu said, “I am really surprised by this report on Port Harcourt airport, I have my Director on aerodrome and airspace standards, I have not received any report on such issues in Port Harcourt airport and neither have I received such issues from my regional manager in Port Harcourt.

“However, we will do our investigation, we don’t hide things, we are open, there is no place or no organization or no country that does not have challenges, what is important is, when you discover the challenges or brought to your notice, you [work] at resolving it and I think that is the most important thing.

“But for now, I am not aware of anything unsafe in Port Harcourt Harcourt but since you brought it up we will still look into it, I will demand a report from my station manager in PH, we will go to do an inspection, if there is anything, they will let us know and I will work together with the management of FAAN on resolving it”.

About Author

NCAA To Investigate Poor Facilities At Port Harcourt Airport
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
October 6, 20170116

Gold Tumbles by 0.1% to $1,273.66/Ounce 

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold slumped on Thursday, October 5, after strong U.S. economic data lifted the dollar and underlined expectations that U.S. interest rates would be hiked.
Read More
MEDIANEWSLETTER
October 25, 20170149

Snap Inc, NBC Universal Launch Studio to Produce Shows for Snapchat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Snap Inc, parent company of messaging and video app Snapchat, and NBCUniversal launched a joint venture studio to produce scripted shows and other genres to
Read More
July 29, 20140138

McKinsey Report: Petroleum To Contribute $108bn To Nigeria’s GDP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has the potential to contribute about $108 billion yearly by 2030, up from $73 billion in 2013, a McKinsey Report has sta
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.