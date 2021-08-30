NCAA To Investigate Poor Facilities At Port Harcourt Airport

August 30, 2021 187

Reports of poor safety facilities at the Port Harcourt International Airport by stakeholders have led to an investigation by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Addressing stakeholders at a forum convened by the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), the Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, said that he was unaware of the raised issue and that his team would look into the matter and bring a resolution.

He assured stakeholders of an inspection of the airport’s facilities and that the NCAA would collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to find solutions to any identified problems.

Nuhu said, “I am really surprised by this report on Port Harcourt airport, I have my Director on aerodrome and airspace standards, I have not received any report on such issues in Port Harcourt airport and neither have I received such issues from my regional manager in Port Harcourt.

“However, we will do our investigation, we don’t hide things, we are open, there is no place or no organization or no country that does not have challenges, what is important is, when you discover the challenges or brought to your notice, you [work] at resolving it and I think that is the most important thing.

“But for now, I am not aware of anything unsafe in Port Harcourt Harcourt but since you brought it up we will still look into it, I will demand a report from my station manager in PH, we will go to do an inspection, if there is anything, they will let us know and I will work together with the management of FAAN on resolving it”.