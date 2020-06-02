NCAA Lists Airports Where Local Flights Will Resume on June 21

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says the resumption of domestic flights as announced by the presidential task force on COVID-19 would be gradual.

In a statement on Tuesday, Musa Nuhu, NCAA director-general, said flights will resume in five airports on June 21 and other airports will be added after review and assessment.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300 on June 20, 2020,” the statement read.

“The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on June 21, 2020, with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment.

“All flights to any airport outside the above five listed airports above shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.”

On the resumption of international flights, Nuhu said the airports will remain closed to foreign flights until a resumption date is announced.

“Emergency and essential flights are exempted from this restriction and shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approval,”

Speaking on Monday at the briefing, Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, had asked industry stakeholders to start developing protocols towards flight resumptions.

Source: VON