NCAA Limits Number of Passenger On-board Inbound International Flights to 200

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.

This was stated in a memo signed by the Director-General, Capt. Musa S. Nuhu, published on Friday night.

“Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on the partial resumption of International flights effective 5th September, 2020.

“Kindly note due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.

“The approved schedule is based on a maximum number of 200 passengers per each incoming flight to Nigeria. There is no limit on the number of outgoing passengers,” the memo said.

NCAA went further to say that the number of incoming passengers will be increased as additional flight frequencies will be allocated to airlines.

Source: VON