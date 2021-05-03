NCAA Lifts Suspension On Azman Air

May 3, 2021 167

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension that it placed on Azman Air on March 15 following series of incidents involving its Boeing 737 aircraft.

Azman in a statement on Sunday announced that the suspension had been lifted on May 1, 2021, by NCAA during a meeting held between the officials of the agency and the management of the domestic airline.

The airline stated that operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet were suspended by the regulator pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.

The statement read in part, “In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted.”

BizWatch Nigeria reported that the NCAA suspended the operations of Azman Air on March 15, 2021 over safety concerns and queried the safety and quality management systems of the airline.

A copy of the audit report stated that the airline flouted several safety provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) prior to its suspension.

The audit also revealed that Azman was not in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (e) (2) with regards to discharge of the duties of the Director of Flight Operations which makes it unable to maintain safe commercial flight operation