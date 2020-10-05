NCAA Issues Air Operator’s Certificate to Elin Group Limited

October 5, 2020 15

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued Operational Specifications and Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to Elin Group Limited after the company met all the requirements to commence charter operations.

In a brief ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend, NCAA presented Elin Group’s Chief Operating Officer/Accountable Manager, Mr. Enyi Omoke the certificate to start flight service.

Speaking at the event, the representative of NCAA’s Director-General, who is also the Director of Airworthiness Standards and Chairman of Flight Safety Group (FSG), Kayode Ajiboye, congratulated Elin Group Limited for successfully completing the regulator’s onerous audit and for displaying the highest level of professionalism, and discipline in the course of securing the AOC, while urging the airline to remain exemplary.

According to the General Manager, AOC/Surveillance, Godwin Balang, ”It wasn’t easy at all. This strict process sometimes takes many years to get but it took Elin Group less than two years to achieve. This is the first good step and maintaining it is the second part. You must keep your eyes on the ball and keep the safety standards”

The Chief Executive Officer of Elin Group Limited, Mrs. Elizabeth Jackrich, thanked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for the objective, professional and thorough manner in which it conducted the certification process.

”It has been a painstaking journey of hard work, prayers, and sleepless nights and I want to thank my team for being professional all through the process. I also wish to assure you of our commitment to adhere strictly to safety standards, and global best practices as recommended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). My first love is humanity and I want to work hard to support humanity.” she added.

The airline with a young fleet of Challenger 604 and AW109E aircraft recently signed a firm purchase agreement for three Dash8-400 aircraft to further expand its operations and support Nigeria’s resource sector, particularly oil and gas operations.

Elin Group Limited is a growing privately-owned conglomerate with diverse business interests in real estate development, power generation, agricultural development, gas utilization, mining operations, maritime, and the aviation sector.

Source: THISDAY