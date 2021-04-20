NCAA Harps On Safety Compliance By Airlive Operators

April 20, 2021 92

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called on airlines operating in the country to intensify their efforts at complying with the industry’s safety procedures to avoid serious incidents and accidents.

The Director-General of NCAA, Musa Nuhu, made the call during a media interactive session with the League of Aviation and Airport Correspondents (LAAC) in Lagos on Sunday.

While reacting to the suspension of Azman Air by NCAA over non-compliance with the safety procedures, Nuhu said it was the responsibility and duty of the agency to guide and work with the operators and airlines and assist them to ensure that they were in compliance with its regulations.

READ ALSO: Ogun, Oyo, Five States To Get Agro-Processing Zones – FG

He said the authority still took the issue of safety as its number one priority including the safe operation of the airlines and operators.

He said NCAA suspended Azman Air to prevent loss of lives in the industry.

“However, before we take action, we must have concrete evidence. We must have a trend,” Nuhu said.