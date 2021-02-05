fbpx
NCAA Halts Emirates Outbound Flights For 72 Hours

February 5, 2021021
Outbound Emirates flights from Nigeria have been placed on 72-hour suspension by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The NCAA in a circular it released on Thursday, February 4, accused the airline of violating guidelines introduced by the presidential task force on COVID-19.

According to the circular, the airline has been airlifting passengers from Nigeria using rapid antigen tests conducted by laboratories not approved by regulatory authorities.

NCAA Halts Emirates Outbound Flights For 72 Hours
