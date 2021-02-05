NCAA Halts Emirates Outbound Flights For 72 Hours

February 5, 2021 21

Outbound Emirates flights from Nigeria have been placed on 72-hour suspension by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The NCAA in a circular it released on Thursday, February 4, accused the airline of violating guidelines introduced by the presidential task force on COVID-19.

According to the circular, the airline has been airlifting passengers from Nigeria using rapid antigen tests conducted by laboratories not approved by regulatory authorities.