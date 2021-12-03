NCAA Approves Anambra Airport, To Begin Flight Operations On December 2

December 3, 2021 225

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted approval for flight operations at the newly-constructed Anambra airport beginning Thursday, December 2.

The Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, in a letter dated December 1 and addressed to the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, , urged strict compliance to safety, security, and COVID-19 requirements at the airport always.

Nuhu restated the NCAA’s original response not to grant approval of the airport for flight operations after the commissioning, stating that the agency was not able to approved the state governor’s request as result of security concerns.

“However, I now wish to inform His Excellency that the NCAA has received clearance from the relevant security agency approving the opening of Anambra International Cargo Airport for flight operations”, Nuhu added.

He further noted that in view of that and in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.1.4.1 (C), “I am pleased to inform His Excellency that the Authority hereby grants Anambra State government approval to operate category B aircraft (Dash8-Q400 or its equivalent on rescue and fire category 5), with effect from December 2, 2021”.

The NCAA DG noted that the operation shall be Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only, meaning sunrise to sunset, adding that “whenever outstanding requirements are met, all restrictions will be removed”.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Marcel Ifejiofor, Anambra state commissioner for works, praised the efforts of Obiano who he said never relented, even while on vacation to ensure that the Anambra airport becomes operational ahead of the Christmas 2021 mass return of the people of Anambra living in the diaspora and other visitors.

“With this NCAA clearance, airlines already approved by the relevant authorities to operate at the Anambra airport such as Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria, and others are expected to start scheduling flights into and out of the airport immediately,” he said.