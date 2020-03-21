NCAA Announces Suspension of all International flights into Nigeria

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the suspension of all international flights into Nigeria.

Along with other recently closed international airports, it has now included Lagos and Abuja airports to the list.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Saturday and signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, the body said this takes effect from Monday, March 23.

He said: “Further to our earlier letter on restrictions of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective from 11pm on Monday, March 23, to 11 pm of April 23, 2020, Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, effective Saturday, Match 21.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights. Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.

“All airlines are required to submit passenger manifest to the ports health authority, prior to the arrival of flights into Nigeria. Please be guided accordingly.”

Nuhu had earlier stated that all persons arriving into Nigeria who might have visited the countries affected by the travel ban 15 days prior to arrival, would be subjected to supervised self-quarantine and testing for 14 days.

He said, “The travel restriction is applicable to all flight crew from the affected countries.

“All operators wishing to operate into Nigeria are required to operate with two sets of flight crew; one set to operate into Nigeria and one set to operate out of Nigeria.”

Source: THISDAY