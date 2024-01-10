NBS Report Reveals 11% Increase in Air Travel Costs

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the expenses associated with air travel experienced an 11.01% increase in November compared to the same month the previous year.

The NBS Transport Fare Watch report, obtained from official sources, highlighted that the average fare for a single air journey rose to N81,334.05 in November, up from N73,270.27 in the same month of the previous year.

The report detailed, “On air travel, it stated that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes for a single journey was N81,334.05 in November, showing an increase of 3.24 per cent compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 11.01 per cent from N73,270.27 in November of the prior year.”

As security concerns persist across the country, an increasing number of Nigerians have opted for air travel. Industry experts attribute the rise in airfares to elevated aviation fuel prices and foreign exchange scarcity, which have driven up operating costs for airlines.

The report also indicated a decline in the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, decreasing by 6.23% from N1,117.30 in October to N1,047.63 in November. However, on a year-on-year basis, it rose by 64.44%, up from N637.10 in November 2022.

“The average transport fare paid on Okada transportation was N473.13 in November 2023, which declined by 6.74 per cent when compared with the value recorded in October 2023 (N507.30).”